India diaspora joined by world community at Indian Missions to celebrate 75th Republic Day

Beijing/Colombo, Jan 26 (PTI) An enthusiastic Indian diaspora dressed in vibrant traditional dresses on Friday celebrated India’s 75th Republic Day at the country's missions abroad where the national tri-colour was unfurled.

India's envoys at several missions spoke about the country's progress as it entered the Amrit Kaal and worked towards making Bharat a developed nation by 2047. Amrit Kaal is the time from India’s 75th Independence Day to its 100th.

The envoys across the globe unfurled the tri-colour and read President Droupadi Murmu’s Republic Day message.

These included Russia, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Nigeria, Ukraine, Maldives, Israel, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, China and Bangladesh among others.

Almost everywhere, the Indian diaspora turned out in vibrant traditional dresses to join the celebrations with cultural programmes and in some cases, some special programmes to mark the occasion.

For instance, India’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ajit Gupte hosted a reception dinner to celebrate the 75th Republic Day. It was attended by Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications & IT as the Chief Guest and over 250 eminent personalities from the Egyptian government, diplomatic corps and the Indian diaspora.

The Indian embassy in China posted on its official X handle: “The reverent patriotism was manifest in the huge turnout despite the cold weather.” At the Ukrainian capital, India’s Ambassador, in his speech during the celebrations, wished “peace, prosperity and well-being to the people of India and the people of Ukraine on the occasion,” his official X handle said.

The India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi unfurled the National Flag and paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, before he addressed the Indian community and friends of India.

At Lagos in Nigeria, the Consulate General of India said, more than 500 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the celebrations which also saw children of three schools of Lagos perform patriotic songs.

The official X handle of the Indian Embassy in Hamburg posted photos from the celebrations and said, “The unfurling of our #Tiranga and the chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai ring loud. We stand united across the world for building a developed #India in #Amritkaal. #IndianDiaspora.” Similar celebrations were held at other centres in Germany.

Vibrant cultural celebrations were held at Indian missions with a large participation of Indian diaspora members at several places including in the capitals of Lebanon, Bhutan and Moscow.

In Bhutan, the ceremony witnessed a melodious rendition of patriotic songs by Indian and Bhutanese artists from Nehru-Wangchuck Culture Centre & Royal Academy of Performing Arts as well as a Manipuri Dance performance by an ICCR dance troupe led by Poushali Chatterjee.

In the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, according to the official post on X by the Indian Mission there, “The morning was enlivened by patriotic tunes performed by #SriLankaNavy band, followed by the students of @iccr_colombo, who staged vibrant folk dances, including Garba, Kummi, Bhangra and Southali.” “Earlier in the day, High Commissioner paid his tributes to the fallen at IPKF memorial. He recorded on the Visitors Book that their valour, sacrifice and service in the cause of India-Sri Lanka relations shall never be forgotten,” it said.

The Indian mission in Italy said the “enthusiastic participation of the Indian diaspora from diverse communities magnified the joyous festivities!” while in New Zealand, a Rajasthani cultural troupe performed at the High Commission where the Bhavai and Kalbelia traditional folk dances mesmerised and fascinated the audience.

In New Zealand, the celebrations also saw the High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan honour the members of the Indian Diaspora, who were recently awarded by the New Zealand Merit of Order, Queen’s Service Medal awards.

In Nepal, Naveen Ambassador Srivastava felicitated widows and next of kins of the deceased soldiers of the Indian Army by disbursing their dues amounting to NRs. 5.07 crore and blankets. The ambassador also gifted books to various 30 institutions on the occasion.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, on the evening of January 24, the High Commission of India hosted a Republic Day reception in Dhaka, which saw a significant turnout of dignitaries from the government, Parliament, judiciary and armed forces of Bangladesh; members of diplomatic corps as well as guests from business, academia, civil society, media and cultural fields.

“Chief Guest for the event was the Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury,” the High Commission said in a release on Friday. PTI PY NPK AKJ NPK NPK