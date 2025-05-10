India directs armed forces to deal strongly with Pakistan’s ceasefire violations

New Delhi: In a sharp escalation of tensions, Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire understanding reached earlier today with India, prompting a stern response from the Indian government and military.

The breach, which occurred just hours after a truce was agreed upon at 5:00 PM IST, has drawn a strong rebuke from Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who addressed the media in a late-night briefing at 11:00 PM IST, condemning Pakistan’s actions and reaffirming India’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan,” Misri stated in his address.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today,” he highlighted.

The ceasefire agreement, facilitated through diplomatic channels and announced earlier by US officials, was intended to halt all military actions along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border following days of heightened conflict.

Misri emphasised that the Indian armed forces are responding decisively to these violations. “The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary called on Pakistan to take immediate action to address the situation, urging them to “deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.”

The violations come amidst a fragile peace process announced by United States President Donald Trump following three days of intense military exchanges.

The agreement was formalised after the Pakistani DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart at 3:30 PM IST, requesting a cessation of hostilities, a move that was initially seen as a step toward de-escalation. However, Pakistan’s actions have now cast doubt on its commitment to peace, with artillery firing reported in border areas.

Misri confirmed that the armed forces have been instructed to maintain a “strong vigil” along both the LoC and the International Border, with clear directives to “deal strongly” with any further violations.

“The armed forces are maintaining a strong vision on the situation,” he assured.

The Indian government has expressed deep concern over Pakistan’s repeated breaches, viewing them as a deliberate attempt to undermine the peace process.