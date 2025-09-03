India displays over 2,500 books at Moscow International Book Fair

Moscow, Sep 3 (PTI) India is showcasing more than 2,500 books in multiple Indian languages at the 38th Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF), which opened here on Wednesday.

India has been invited as the guest of honour country this year and has been allotted the central pavilion at the five-day fair being held at the historic Soviet-era VDNKh exhibition grounds till September 7.

The National Book Trust (NBT) has brought together over 50 Indian publishing houses, presenting works in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and other Indian languages, along with Russian translations of several children’s books, under the theme “Read and Explore India.” Inaugurating the Indian pavilion, Ambassador Vinay Kumar said India was a rapidly growing economy with an annual growth rate of 7.5-8 per cent, and underlined the country’s rich reading culture.

The Indian pavilion will organise over 50 panel discussions and events covering topics such as new-age technologies, artificial intelligence, and India’s cultural diversity, including yoga, Ayurveda and classical dance. It also features an interactive centre, a meditation hall, and dedicated zones on Indian art, literature, cinema, cuisine and tourism.

The fair has attracted more than 300 publishers and distributors from Russia and countries such as Belarus, Iran, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and North Korea.