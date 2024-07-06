India donates digital equipment to schools in Sri Lanka's southern province

Colombo, Jul 6 (PTI) India on Saturday donated digital equipment for use by schools in the southern province of Sri Lanka.

A ceremony was attended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha in the southern district of Galle on Saturday.

Wickremesinghe said, “We deeply appreciate the support extended by neighbouring India in advancing modern technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed interest in establishing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Sri Lanka, which is highly appreciated." "Additionally, negotiations to enhance cooperation in the energy sector with India are progressing successfully," he said.

The local parliamentarian, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, the Minister of Health and Industry, said: “We deeply appreciate the Government of India for their support in this endeavour.” Indian envoy to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, said: “As India's neighbour, we consistently extend support to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka holds a crucial position in our foreign policy. India remains steadfast in its commitment to providing essential infrastructure and technical knowledge support to Sri Lanka." PTI CORR PY PY PY