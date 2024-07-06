India donates digital equipment worth Rs 300 million to 200 schools in Sri Lanka's southern province

Colombo, Jul 6 (PTI) Describing it as “a project for posterity,” India on Saturday donated digital equipment, including 2,000 Tabs, worth Rs 300 million for use by 200 schools in the southern province of Sri Lanka.

A ceremony in the southern district of Galle, attended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, marked a significant step towards educational modernisation, with the provision of 200 Smart Classrooms and 2,000 Tabs to 200 schools in the Southern Province.

“Following a request by the Minister of Health and Industry, Dr Ramesh Pathirana, the Government of India allocated Rs 300 million to the Southern Provincial Council for this project. Of the 200 selected schools, 150 are in the Galle district, while the remaining 50 are in the Hambantota and Matara districts,” a statement from the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Additionally, 2,000 Tabs were distributed, with each of the 200 classrooms receiving 10 Tabs, the statement said.

“We deeply appreciate the support extended by neighbouring India in advancing modern technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed interest in establishing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Sri Lanka, which is highly appreciated,” Wickremesinghe said.

“Additionally, negotiations to enhance cooperation in the energy sector with India are progressing successfully,” he said.

Pathirana and Minister of Education Dr Susil Premajayantha, both appreciated India’s assistance in their respective speeches.

Premajayantha also said, “Today, 200 schools in the Southern Province have been equipped with comfortable classrooms and 2,000 Tabs. Moving forward, the schools will undergo digitisation, with 1,250 schools already being connected.” Jha reciprocated by saying: “As India's neighbour, we consistently extend support to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka holds a crucial position in our foreign policy. India remains steadfast in its commitment to providing essential infrastructure and technical knowledge support to Sri Lanka.” “A project for posterity! President H.E. @RW_UNP and High Commissioner @santjha handed over digital equipment to various schools in Southern Province, in the presence of Hon. Ministers @DrRameshLK, @SPremajayantha and several other dignitaries today,” the Indian High Commission posted on its X along with the photos from the event. PTI CORR PY NPK NPK NPK