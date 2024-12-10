India donates MVR 8.5 million for renovation of policing college

Male, Dec 10 (PTI) India has donated MVR 8.5 million for the renovation of national college of policing in Addu city, a media report said on Tuesday.

Maldives' Minister of Homeland, Security and Technology Ali Ihusan said the assistance for renovation of the National College of Policing and Law Enforcement in Addu City, about 540 kms south of Male, “reflects the special relationship between India and Maldives.” News portal Edition.mv said the minister highlighted the significance of the donation during the graduation ceremony of the 37th Police Initial Training Course at the Police Academy and expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its support.

The ceremony was also attended by Amit Garg, director of India's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. PTI NPK NPK NPK