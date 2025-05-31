India drew new red line against terror, hope operation brought lesson for adversary: CDS Chauhan

Singapore, May 31 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday said India’s Operation Sindoor has drawn a “new red line” of intolerance against terror, and expressed hope that the military action has brought “some lessons for our adversary also”.

In response to queries related to the recent operation and the idea of “strategic stability” in India-Pakistan ties, during an event held here under the Shangri-La Dialogue, the CDS further said, it takes two hands to join to clap together, “hopefully they understand this”.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.

The four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan had brought the two nuclear-armed neighbours to the edge of a wider conflict.

On a query on the lesson learned from the conflict, Gen Chauhan said India used indigenous systems and platforms from other countries as well during the operation.

“We were able to penetrate air defence as long as 300 km with pinpoint accuracy and targets, airfields and infrastructure, deep inside Pakistan. That indicates the functionality of the equipment,” he said.

Gen Chauhan and several other defence chiefs or representatives from different countries delivered addresses during the seminar — ‘Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges’ held as part of the Shangri-La Dialogue, a key summit of Asia. PTI KND GSP GSP