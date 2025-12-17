Narendra Modi in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa: India and Ethiopia are "natural partners" in regional peace, security and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday, asserting that the two countries work for a world that is "more just, more equal, and more peaceful".

Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, said it was wonderful to be in Ethiopia, the land of lions, as he greeted lawmakers in the local language, 'Tena yistilign, Salaam'.

"I feel very much at home because my home state, Gujarat, is also home to Lions," Modi said in his address to the Joint session of Parliament of Ethiopia. It was the 18th parliament in the world that PM Modi has addressed.

"Ethiopia sits at a crossroads of Africa. India stands at the heart of the Indian Ocean. We are natural partners in regional peace, security, and connectivity," Modi told the lawmakers, who clapped more than 50 times during the prime minister's speech.

"Our commitment to mutual security became stronger with the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement earlier this year. This agreement focuses on closer military cooperation. It includes collaboration in cybersecurity, in defence industries, in joint research, and in capacity building," he said.

India and Ethiopia stand together as members of one family and work for a world that is "more just, more equal, and more peaceful," the prime minister said.

He thanked Ethiopia for its solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack and for affirming the commitment to zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Modi said he was honoured to be in this temple of democracy, in the heart of a nation with ancient wisdom and modern aspirations. "On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I bring greetings of friendship, goodwill, and brotherhood," he said.

Speaking about the Global South, Modi said the region is writing its own destiny, and India and Ethiopia share a vision for it.

"Our vision is of a world where the Global South rises not against anyone, but for everyone. A world where development is fair, where technology is accessible, and where sovereignty is respected. A world where prosperity is shared, and peace is defended," he said, adding that the world cannot move forward if its systems remain locked in the past.

That is why, India has emphasised a Global Development Compact. It will prioritise technology sharing, affordable finance, capacity building, and trade for sustainable growth, he said.

"We will walk together as equals. We will build together as partners. And, we will succeed together as friends," Modi told the lawmakers, amid applause.

Modi said he was honoured to receive the Grand Honour, Nishan of Ethiopia. "I accept this award with folded hands, with humility, on behalf of the people of India," he added. Modi is the first global head of state to receive Ethiopia's highest award.

Describing Ethiopia as one of the oldest civilisations, Modi said, "This blend of old and new... This balance between ancient wisdom and modern ambition... This is the true strength of Ethiopia." "We too are an ancient civilisation, walking confidently into the future," he said.

"India's national song 'Vande Mataram', and the Ethiopian national anthem, both refer to our land as the mother. They inspire us to take pride in the heritage, culture, natural beauty and protect the motherland," he added.

Modi said that science has traced some of the earliest footprints of species in Ethiopia, and when the world speaks about them, they are not speaking only of a fossil.

"They are speaking of a beginning. A beginning that belongs to all of us, whether we live in Adid Ababa or in Ayodhya," he said. "And if our beginning was shared, then our destiny must also be shared." Asserting that India and Ethiopia share "warmth in climate as well as in spirit", Modi said that the ancestors of the two nations built connections across great waters and exchanged ideas and way of life, and not just goods.

Modi also recalled the contribution of thousands of Indian teachers to Ethiopia's development.

As developing countries, the two nations have a lot to learn from and offer to each other, Modi said, adding that agriculture forms their backbone. "We can work together to develop better seeds, irrigation systems and soil-health technologies," he said.

Modi said the Indian companies have invested more than USD five billion in diverse sectors like textiles, manufacturing, agriculture, health, etc and created more than 75,000 local jobs.

"Our partnership has a lot more potential. That is why, Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and I took a big step forward yesterday. We have decided to elevate our bilateral relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership," he said, adding that it will unleash the potential of both economies through cooperation in technology, innovation, mining, clean energy, food security, capacity building, as well as defence and security matters.

In his address, Modi said India's Digital Public Infrastructure has "transformed the way we deliver services and how people access them." He said India is ready to share its expertise and experience with Ethiopia.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said that India sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries, and it was India's "proud privilege" to supply Ethiopia with over 4 million vaccine doses.

Modi said that as vibrant and diverse democracies, India and Ethiopia understand that democracy is a way of life, and it is a journey.

"Both our constitutions also reflect this spirit. India's Constitution begins with the words: 'We, the People of India.' Ethiopia's Constitution begins with: 'We, the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia.' Their message is the same: our destiny is in our hands," he said.

The Prime Minister said that during the 11 years of his government, the connection between India and Africa has grown manifold.

Recalling his personal association with tea, Modi said, "Just like Ethiopian coffee and Indian tea, our friendship is brewing stronger!"

At the conclusion of his speech, Modi received a long standing ovation from lawmakers. He also interacted with ministers and MPs after his address.

In an X post, Modi said it was a "great honour and privilege" to address the Ethiopian Parliament.

It was a great honour and privilege to address the Ethiopian Parliament this morning. Ethiopia’s rich history, culture and spirit inspire deep respect and admiration. I conveyed India’s commitment to further strengthening our partnership, guided by shared values, mutual trust and… pic.twitter.com/pxvvvrZ083 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2025

"Ethiopia's rich history, culture and spirit inspire deep respect and admiration. I conveyed India’s commitment to further strengthening our partnership, guided by shared values, mutual trust and a common vision for peace, development and cooperation," he said.

Modi also planted a sapling at the Ethiopian Parliament, as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and Ethiopia’s Green Legacy initiative.

Earlier, Modi laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument, which stands as a powerful symbol of Ethiopia’s courage, unity and unwavering spirit. "It reminds the world of a proud nation that protected itself with determination and resolve," Modi said.