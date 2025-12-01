India evacuates last batch of stranded citizens from Sri Lanka, intensifies relief efforts

Colombo, Dec 1 (PTI) India on Monday evacuated its last batch of stranded nationals from Sri Lanka, as New Delhi intensified its assistance to Colombo's rescue operations for Cyclone Ditwah disaster victims, officials said.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the last batch of 104 Indian passengers stranded at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo reached Thiruvananthapuram, onboard an IAF aircraft, at around 6.30 am, the Indian High Commission here said in a social media post.

In a press release, the mission said India has intensified its assistance to Sri Lanka's rescue efforts and expanded operations across several affected regions.

Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant had airlifted several people to safer locations, while IAF helicopters carried out search operations in Kotmale, a worst-hit central hill area with no road access due to landslides and flooding, it said.

“National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, India's specialised Disaster Response Agency for Search and Rescue and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) activities, who arrived yesterday in Colombo, carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, working closely with Sri Lanka authorities," the release said.

NDRF teams are now working in Puttalam and Badulla areas, which are severely impacted and cut off, it said.

"NDRF assisted families affected by severe flooding and helped ensure their immediate safety,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Air Force confirmed the death of a pilot after a Bell 212 helicopter crashed while trying to deliver relief supplies in Wennappuwa on the north-western coast.

The incident happened when the pilot was steering the chopper away from crowds on the ground and attempting a water landing in a bid to avoid civilian casualties. Five other Air Force personnel remain in critical condition.

Separately, the Sri Lanka Navy said five sailors who went missing during rescue operations in Chundikulam in the northern province were found dead.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country’s disaster-response capacity.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.