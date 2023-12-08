India extends its support for global goal of adaptation during COP28: Sources

Dubai, Dec 8 (PTI) Reiterating the need for negotiated outcomes at the ongoing climate negotiations, India has extended its support for the global goal of adaptation, calling it “close to the hearts of the developing countries.” As the first week of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) concluded here, Indian delegates acknowledged their crucial role in steering the negotiations, sources said, adding, that India emphasised the importance of reaching decisions that not only strengthen the Global Stocktake (GST) but also reaffirm trust in the entire multilateral climate process.

Indeed, the assessment of the implementation of the Paris Agreement through the Global Stocktake (GST) became the focal point of their discussions.

Making the comments during an intervention for plenary, India reiterated the need for negotiated outcomes, and the opportunity to work towards an end acceptable to all, while ensuring that the same is achieved within the framework of principles and processes of the Convention and its Paris Agreement, sources said.

Even when the commitment to an ambitious outcome was clear, Indian delegates stressed that such ambition must be grounded “in principles of equity and feasibility on a nationally determined basis,” sources said.

This commitment extended to other agenda items, particularly the Global Goal of Adaptation, a "matter close to the hearts of developing countries" and the billions of people for whom adaptation is crucial for their future. “This concern of ours applies also to other agenda items, especially that of the Global Goal of Adaptation, an item that is close to the hearts of the developing countries, and the billions of people to whom adaptation is the key to their future,” a source said.

Sources said India aligned its statement with Cuba on behalf of the G77 and China, Bolivia on behalf of Like Minded-Group of Developing Countries (LMDC), and expressed confidence in collectively moving towards the shared objective of combating climate change.

Sources further said the delegates, in the first week, openly shared their perspectives, aligning their beliefs with the principles of the Convention and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Their goal is to lay the groundwork for subsequent Ministerial deliberations and consultations, aiming for a consensus decision that aligns with the mandates given by the Paris Agreement and 19 CMA 1 (regarding the implementation of the agreement). PTI UZM NPK (This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Centre for Peace and Security.) NPK NPK