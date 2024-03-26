India firmly supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM Jaishankar says in Manila

Manila, Mar 26 (PTI) In a firm public assertion of India's position on the South China Sea issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India firmly supported the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty as Manila and Beijing were currently involved in a raging maritime territorial dispute over the resource-rich region.

Advertisment

Jaishankar's remarks came at a joint press conference with his counterpart Enrique Manalo in Manila after their bilateral meeting here.

"I take this opportunity to firmly reiterate India’s support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty," Jaishankar said, indicating perhaps for the first time New Delhi's stand on the South China Sea issue.

Jaishankar's remarks came nearly a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington's “ironclad commitment” to defend the Philippines as tensions with China in the South China Sea raise fears of a broader regional conflict.

Advertisment

Chinese coast guard and maritime militia units have clashed in recent weeks with Philippine vessels around disputed features in the waterway. In the most recent confrontation two weeks ago, a Chinese coast guard vessel used a water cannon against a Philippine boat, shattering its glass panel and injuring four Filipino sailors.

Jaishankar, in his press statement, said "As a nation deeply invested in this region because of its Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision, India follows all developments with great interest." "We are strongly supportive of ASEAN’s centrality, cohesion and unity. We are also convinced that the progress and prosperity of this region is best served by staunch adherence to a rules-based order. UNCLOS 1982 is particularly important in that regard as the constitution of the seas. All parties must adhere to it in its entirety, both in letter and in spirit," he said, in an apparent reference to China.

China claims “indisputable sovereignty” over almost all 1.3 million square miles of the resource-rich South China Sea, despite a 2016 ruling to the contrary by an international tribunal in The Hague.

Advertisment

In Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said "Maritime disputes are issues between the countries concerned. Third parties have no right to interfere whatsoever.: "We urge relevant parties to face squarely the facts and truth on the South China Sea issue, and respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and the efforts of regional countries to keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said in response to a question when asked about Jaishankar's remarks.

The Philippines and India have agreed to accelerate maritime cooperation and hold an inaugural dialogue soon, which will cover potential partnerships from marine environment protection down to security, Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo said.

The Track 1 or government-to-government maritime dialogue was formally announced by Manalo after his bilateral meeting with Jaishankar.

Advertisment

"Our cooperation is growing in the sense that not only are we pursuing newer activities, such as training and joint committee meetings, but also exploring other ways where we can contribute to the security of both our countries as well as to ensure that the Indo-Pacific region remains open and peaceful, and is a region of peace and development,” he was quoted as saying by the Philippine News Agency.

No specific timeline has been set yet, but Manalo said the inaugural dialogue will take place in Manila.

Jaishankar is visiting Manila for the second time. He first visited the Philippines in February 2022. During his current visit, he also called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Advertisment

"Honoured to call-on President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines. Conveyed the personal greetings of President @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @narendramodi.

"Valued his warm sentiments towards the India-Philippines partnership. His guidance for taking it to new areas will strengthen collaboration between our two democracies," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also met the National Security Advisor Eduardo Ano and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro of the Philippines.

Advertisment

"Discussed strengthening our defence partnership, reflecting our shared interests and many convergences in the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to enhancing capabilities, intensifying exchanges and closer contacts," Jaishankar posted about his meeting with Teodoro.

Earlier, he posted on X about his meeting with his counterpart Manalo.

"Warm and productive meeting with @SecManalo of Philippines. Wide-ranging discussion on advancing ties in political, defence, security & maritime cooperation, trade & investment, infrastructure, development cooperation, education, digital, technology, culture and consular domains," Jaishankar posted on X.

They also exchanged views on global, regional and multilateral issues including the Indo-Pacific, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), West Asia, Ukraine, Non-Aligned Movement and the UN.

"As two democracies committed to a rules-based order, look forward to intensifying our cooperation," he said.

On a question on India's plans to expand the defence cooperation with the Philippines amid development in the South China Sea, Jaishankar said: "You need to look at that cooperation on its own merits. It is not necessarily linked to a particular situation.

"But it's natural today that two countries whose trust and comfort is growing so rapidly that we will look at various new areas of cooperation. And certainly defence and security is one of them," he said.

Manalo said the Philippines consistently reaffirmed the need to abide by international law and also for international rules and regulations when it comes to the maritime area.

Speaking about Beijing's recent activities in the South China Sea, he accused China of trying to prevent Philipino ships from supplying its troops.

"India and the Philippines have a very deep interest in ensuring a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific Ocean and in this region. And it is in this context that we are having extensive discussions regularly on defence cooperation, and security cooperation, mainly also to support an international rules-based order," Manalo said.

Jaishankar said every country has an interest in maritime security and safety.

"In our case probably it is more than many other countries normally would have," he said.

"As our relationship goes, as I pointed out it was natural to look at defence and security," he said. India’s ties with the Philippines have seen very perceptible growth in recent times, Jaishankar said.

The bilateral trade crossed the USD 3 billion level last year, he said and expressed confidence that it would continue to grow.

"My message in the discussions with Secretary Manalo was that India, as the 5th largest economy currently, growing at about 7 per cent annually, is preparing to step up its engagement with the Philippines," Jaishankar said.

"As two seafaring nations of the Indo-Pacific, our maritime cooperation holds great potential. Last year, we signed agreements on enhanced maritime cooperation and white shipping," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said he and his counterpart "discussed our shared interests in ensuring maritime safety, given that our two countries contribute so much to the global shipping industry.

The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is particularly important in it as the constitution of the seas, Jaishankar said.

"All parties must adhere to it in its entirety, both in letter and in spirit," he said.

Jaishankar said as the two nations move towards the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, he is confident that there is much more that awaits them. PTI NSA AKJ AKJ