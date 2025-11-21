India for equity-driven Just Transition Mechanism; criticises trade restrictions in climate actions

Belem (Brazil), Nov 21 (PTI) In the run up to the conclusion of the annual climate summit COP30 here, India has pushed for a Just Transition Mechanism that is based on equity and CBDR-RC while criticising unilateral trade restrictions for climate actions from rich countries.

“Unilateral actions -- particularly trade-restrictive climate measures -- undermine the principles of equity and justice and act as serious dis-enablers for a fair and equitable Just Transition,” Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

“India looks forward to an ambitious outcome at Belem with the establishment of this Mechanism to address a critical gap in delivering the Convention and Paris Agreement. We must now operationalise Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) to advance a truly just transition,” Yadav said.

The environment minister was addressing the Third Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Just Transition under the UAE Just Transition Work Programme on Thursday.

Negotiators from India and more than 190 countries are discussing a phasing-out of fossil fuels and scaling-up renewable energy while ensuring a just transition based on differing capabilities of rich and poor nations.

On concrete outcomes for the UAE Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP), Yadav said that India along with other developing countries strongly supports the creation of a Just Transition Mechanism.

Established during the 2022 annual summit, called the Conference of Parties (COP), and operationalised in 2023, the JTWP has turned into a major issue during this year's meet.

The minister noted that such a mechanism is crucial for bridging existing gaps and advancing practical solutions.

“For the Global South, affordable and adequate access to finance, technology and capacity building, aligned with national circumstances, is vital to ensure that no one is left behind,” he said as he pushed that the JTWP integrates equity and CBDR.

Yadav underlined that the dialogues have firmly established that a just transition extends far beyond the energy sector, calling it an economy-wide, all-inclusive, people-centred transformation that must respect national circumstances, ensure equity, and secure social justice.

The minister emphasised that such a transition must enable all countries to contribute their fair share to global mitigation efforts “without compromising developmental imperatives.” Yadav stressed that each nation must retain the ability to chart its own sustainable development pathways consistent with their national priorities and circumstances.

He further said that global equity must remain at the core of all just transition efforts.

“Developing countries require sufficient policy space to bridge development gaps, address systemic vulnerabilities and ensure the well-being of their people according to their stage of development and national conditions,” he added. PTI TR NPK NPK