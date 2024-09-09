India, GCC discuss ways to bolster co-operation; adopt Joint Action Plan

Riyadh, Sep 9 (PTI) India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday discussed ways of bolstering cooperation between the two sides as they covered a range of topics and adopted a Joint Action Plan for undertaking various activities in diverse areas, including health, trade, security, energy, agriculture and food security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who co-chaired the first India–GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue along with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, said that the GCC as a collective entity has vital significance for India and constitutes the "extended” neighbourhood of India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he underlined four key pillars of partnership - People, Prosperity, Progress and Security.

"Our people-to-people ties are the bedrock of our relationship. Close to 9 million Indians work and live amongst you, acting as a living bridge between us. Their contributions to your economic progress are widely recognised. We thank you for ensuring their welfare and comfort," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

He said the interactions between two sides are key to driving prosperity.

"Trade has not only expanded in volume but also in diversity, encompassing a wide range of goods and services that fuel our economies and create jobs. It is important that we think not just for today. The task before us is to invest in each other’s future and support each other’s continued prosperity," the minister said, as he urged the early conclusion of the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

Jaishankar identified the GCC as a cornerstone of global energy supply, saying India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets.

"Much of the future demand is going to come from us. Our deeper collaboration will help in stabilising markets, driving innovation and enhancing energy security," he added.

"Our partnership in the areas of renewables, technology and innovation, health, space, and education can also help realise our respective national goals," he said.

He said progress and prosperity require its concomitant - security - to be stronger. "The Gulf region occupies a central place in contemporary geopolitics. In a world polarised by conflict and tension, we share a commitment to global peace, security, and stability," he said.

It was the first meeting between India and the GCC at the Foreign Ministers level and was attended by Foreign Ministers of all the GCC countries and Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

The leaders undertook a detailed review of India-GCC ties and appreciated the upward trajectory in ties witnessed in the last few years. They emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation across a wide range of areas.

The meeting adopted a Joint Action Plan 2024-2028 for undertaking various joint activities in diverse areas including health, trade, security, agriculture and food security, transportation, energy, and culture, amongst others. It was decided that more areas of cooperation could be included in the Joint Action Plan, based on mutual consensus, later on.

The leaders also addressed international and regional issues of common interest.

The GCC is an influential grouping, comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

Jaishankar said it was a great pleasure for him to participate in the first India-GCC Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue and added that the meeting is not just an occasion to reflect on achievements but an opportunity to chart an ambitious and far-reaching course for the future.

"The relationship between India and the GCC is rooted in a rich tapestry of history, culture, and shared values. These bonds have grown stronger with time, evolving into a partnership that spans economics, energy, defence, technology, education, people-to-people ties and beyond," he said.

Jaishankar said that the GCC-India relationship is built on a foundation of trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future. "It has a larger goal of advancing progress in a world that is characterised by technological advancements, changing geopolitics, shifts in the global economy and the urgent need to address environmental sustainability," he said.

Underlining that sometimes it is adversity that brings out the real importance of friendships, the minister said that the pandemic underlined how relevant we are to each other for health security, food security and maritime security.

"Similarly, the demands of AI, of electric mobility and of green growth highlight the importance of sharing human resources. Conflict and tensions bring out the importance of cooperating on connectivity. In a world moving towards multipolarity, we can be mutually supportive of each other’s aspirations," he said.

"Let us use this platform to deepen our ties, explore new avenues of cooperation, and build a collaborative future," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain on the margins of the India-GCC Ministerial meeting.