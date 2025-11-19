India-GCC ties entering ‘active and strategic phase’, says senior Omani diplomat

Muscat(Oman), Nov 19 (PTI) India’s engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is entering an “active and strategic phase”, with Oman placing priority on political dialogue, maritime security and new-generation economic cooperation, senior Omani officials have said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hashi Al Maskari, Head of the GCC & Regional Countries Department at Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said recent security developments in West Asia had only strengthened the logic for deeper India-GCC coordination.

“We hosted the Indian Ocean Conference earlier this year and remain very much committed to advancing cooperation between India and the Gulf countries,” Al Maskari said.

He confirmed that a high-level India-Oman political dialogue is scheduled in Muscat next week, adding, “A lot of things will be discussed, and we are happy to host the Secretary of Foreign Affairs.” With global supply chains shifting and both India and the GCC rolling out digital and green-growth strategies, Oman sees new commercial pathways emerging.

“Having a strategic port open to the oceans creates opportunities for GCC countries to invest and export to the Indian subcontinent,” the senior diplomat said, pointing to logistics, renewable energy and food-security corridors as priority sectors.

Expanding on the maritime dimension of the partnership, Ibrahim bin Bakhit Al Nudhairi, CEO of ASYAD Shipping — Oman’s state-owned maritime and logistics major — said ties were rooted in history but rapidly expanding with modern trading needs.

“A lot of our ships call at Indian ports — whether LNG, container or bulk. We also have the Oman-India Fertiliser Company exporting to India, and we import extensively from Indian ports,” he said.

With India’s port-led development push under the Maritime Vision policy, ASYAD sees scope for greater traffic and joint activity.

India has emerged as a key market for ASYAD’s logistics strategy, with joint ventures and digital integration possibilities on the table.

With the India-Oman Joint Commission and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations advancing, officials in Muscat expect the coming months to deliver “tangible momentum” across shipping, energy, digital trade and investment. PTI TZ RD RD RD