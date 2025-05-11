India gifts 15 electric vehicles to Nepal for mountain dialogue

Kathmandu, May 11 (PTI) India gifted 15 electric vehicles to Nepal on Sunday to facilitate the organisation of 'Sagarmatha Sambad' (mountain dialogue).

The Nepal government is hosting Sagarmatha Sambad in Kathmandu from May 16-18 on the theme 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity'.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava presented 15 electric vehicles to Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba at a function held at Foreign Affairs Ministry, according to a press release issued by the ministry.

The vehicles will be used to facilitate the movement of guests and officials attending the event, which aims to highlight the impact of climate change on mountain regions.

Ambassador Srivastava extended his best wishes to Nepal for the summit and reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Nepal’s progress and development, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

Foreign Minister Deuba expressed gratitude for India’s contribution to the event.

The international summit is expected to draw around 300 participants, including climate experts, environmentalists, government officials, diplomats, media personnel, and stakeholders from Nepal and abroad. PTI SBP SCY SCY