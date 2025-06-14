India gifts 40 ambulances to health institutions in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jun 14 (PTI) The Indian government on Saturday gifted 40 ambulances to various health institutions in Nepal.

According to a press release from the Indian Embassy, the handover ceremony was organised simultaneously at four locations, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the Consulate General of India in Birgunj and pension paying offices in Pokhara and Dharan.

At the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu Deputy Chief of Mission Prasanna Shrivastava handed over the keys of the vehicles to the representatives of various organisations.

Mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and rural municipalities of Bagmati, Karnali, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces as well as representatives of various beneficiary organisations were present on the occasion. PTI SBP GSP GSP