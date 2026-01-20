India gifts first tranche of 60 pick-up vehicles to Nepal for March 5 polls

Kathmandu, Jan 20 (PTI) India on Tuesday handed over 60 of the 650 vehicles and other supplies to Nepal government as part of the preparations related to the March 5 elections in the Himalayan nation.

The first tranche of election related assistance was handed over to Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal in Kathmandu by Dr Rakesh Pandey, Charge d' Affairs of the Indian Embassy here.

The vehicles and other supplies gifted by India are part of the support requested by the Nepal government, according to a press release by the Indian Embassy at Kathmandu.

Extending thanks to the government of India for the assistance, Aryal appreciated the deep and comprehensive nature of ties between Nepal and India.

The assistance provided by India for the upcoming Parliamentary elections includes around 650 vehicles, which will continue to be delivered in separate batches over the next few weeks, the release added. PTI SBP NPK NPK