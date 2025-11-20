India gifts modular bridge for flood-affected area in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 20 (PTI) India on Thursday handed over a 70 metre modular bridge and launching tools to the government of Nepal in a programme in Hetauda, Bagmati Province.

The modular bridge will be sent immediately for installation to Ramechhap district, where road connectivity has been affected after the heavy rains in October.

Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the modular bridge to Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Nepal, Kulman Ghising.

The government of India has expressed commitment to deliver a total of ten such 70-metre bridges as per the request made by the Nepal government after the devastating rains and floods in October 2025, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The ten Bailey bridges worth around NPR 730 million are being provided by India on a grant basis.