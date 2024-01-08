India hands over items of Lankan Coast Gaurd Ship post its overhaul

Colombo, Jan 8 (PTI) In an indication of camaraderie and friendship, India on Monday handed over to Sri Lanka its coast guard ship 'Suraksha' after its overhaul in India.

Sri Lanka’s first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), the SLCGS Suraksha earlier belonged to the Indian Coast Guard and was officially handed over to the Sri Lankan Navy in October 2017.

Indian Navy ship Kabra docked in Colombo on Monday and handed over the items to the Sri Lankan side.

“@indiannavy ship #Kabra in Colombo! The ship handed over items of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship #Suraksha post its overhaul in India. The Commanding Officer later called on COMWEST @srilanka_navy,” said a post on X by the Office of the High Commission of India here.

“The Commander also met the Commander in Charge of the ‍Naval Command of Sri Lanka Navy,” the post on X said, adding, “The Commanding Officer @srilanka_navy of this ship also met the Western Regional Command.” Earlier in June 2021, India gifted Sri Lanka 650 machinery parts worth LKR 120 million to augment the maintenance capacity of SLCGS Suraksha. Barely 10 days before that, a high-level meeting between the Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lanka Coast Guard, India had assured full cooperation in the field of maritime security and capacity building, the media here had then reported.

“This is in line with India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy," it had said. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK