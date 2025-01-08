India hands over school building built under HICDP to Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 8 (PTI) India has handed over to Nepal a school building built as a High Impact Community Development Project.

The building of Shree Bhimgithe Secondary School, Baglung, was formally handed over to the school management committee on Tuesday, the Embassy of India said in a statement here.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Baglung. The infrastructure would help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the district, the statement said.

The school - established in the year 1958 as a primary school and later upgraded to Secondary level - has around 700 students, 54% of which are girls. As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of India in bolstering the efforts of Nepal in the upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.