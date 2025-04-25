India hands over Sickle Cell, Thalassemia vaccines to Nepal

Kathmandu, Apr 25 (PTI) India handed over Sickle Cell and Thalassemia vaccines to Nepal in response to the Nepal government's request, a statement said on Friday.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the first consignment of vaccines for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia to Minister of Health and Population Pradip Paudel, the statement said.

"The Government of India is providing medicines and vaccines worth USD 2 million for the management of patients with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease in response to a request from the Nepali government," the statement said.

"The first consignment of vaccines/medicines includes Influenzae Vaccine (3100 units), Salmonella Vaccine (1550 units), Meningococcus Vaccine (3100 units), Haemophilus Influenza Vaccine (4640 units), and Streptococcus Pneumonia Vaccine (4640 units)," it said.

The statement said the contribution from India would help bolster Nepal's efforts in addressing these inherited blood disorders, which pose significant health challenges to affected individuals and families.

"The provision of these vaccines underscores the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations, particularly in the crucial healthcare sector," it said.

The ambassador said the vaccines would be instrumental in enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia in Nepal.

Paudel acknowledged the long-standing collaboration with India and its contributions to Nepal's healthcare system.

"This initiative is a testament to the close ties and collaborative spirit between India and Nepal, reflecting a shared vision for a healthier future for their citizens. The Government of India remains committed to partnering with Nepal in various sectors, including health, to foster mutual progress and development," the statement said.