India hands over two modular bridge to Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 20 (PTI) India and Nepal on Wednesday jointly inaugurated two bridges built under grant assistance from New Delhi in Koshi province.

“India has promised to provide 10 prefabricated steel bridges to Nepal under grant assistance for rebuilding critical road infrastructure disrupted by rains and for bolstering connectivity following the September 2024 floods,” a press release by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Nepalese Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal jointly handed over the 48.8-metre span modular bridge over Puwa Khola river in Ilam district in Koshi Province at a programme here.

Similarly, Srivastava and Dahal also inaugurated a 70-metre span modular bridge built over Hewa Khola river in Panchthar district. This bridge is the longest such bridge installed in Nepal, linking the northern and southern parts of Koshi province.

Three other bridges have already been installed to help improve the connectivity in different parts of the country, the release said.