India has stepped out of its comfort zone, embracing innovation and creating new pathways for progress: PM Modi

Abuja, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has stepped out of its comfort zone, embracing innovation and creating new pathways for progress, which have become hallmarks of its identity.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Nigerian capital, Modi also said that India has embarked on a new journey, and the goal is - to build a 'Viksit Bharat' - as he outlined his government's achievements during the last ten years.

Modi, who began his speech with "Sannu, Nigeria", which translates to "Hello", said this was his first visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister, but he did not come alone.

"I have brought with me the fragrance of Indian soil and many good wishes for all of you on behalf of crores of Indians," Modi said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Modi said India has stepped out of its comfort zone, embracing innovation and creating new pathways for progress, which have become the essence of today's India.

"A confident India has embarked on a new journey today. The goal is clear - to build a Viksit Bharat," he said, amid chants of 'Modi-Modi' from the crowd.

Modi said that India has more than 1.5 lakh registered Startups.

"In the last decade, more than 100 Unicorns have been built. One Unicorn means an Rs 8,000-10,000 crore company. More than 100 companies are proof of the success of India's startup culture," he said, adding that India was able to achieve this because it came out of its comfort zone.

He said that India added USD 2 trillion to its GDP in the last decade.

"In 10 years, the size of the Indian economy doubled. Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. The day is not far when India will become a USD 5 trillion economy and the third largest economy," he said.

He said the world is praising India for its progress in the Space industry. India has decided that soon Indians will be sent to space through our own Gaganyaan, he added.

India is also going to build its space station in the space, he added.

He said that India’s defence exports have increased almost 30 times.

Modi praised the Indian community in Nigeria and said that many Indian companies are strengthening the African country's economy.

"The Indian community is working shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria for its development and this is the great strength of the people of India. We may come to another country, but we do not forget our values ​​of the welfare of all. For us, the whole world is one family," he said.

He also cited Tolaram’s Noodles and the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation as examples of how Indians have positively contributed to Nigeria.

Modi also said that the Hindi language is rapidly gaining popularity in Nigeria. “A friendship with Indian films is obvious… People remember the names of all Indian movies and actors," he said.

Modi said that during the time of slavery, both the people of India and Nigeria tirelessly pursued their quest for freedom. "When India gained independence, it also inspired the freedom movement in Nigeria," he said.

"Today, India and Nigeria continue to move forward together as partners, reflecting the bond forged during their struggles," he said.

"While India is the mother of democracy, Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa. We both have the commonality of democracy, diversity and the energy of demography," he added.

The Prime Minister said that India has emerged as a new hope for the world, embodying growth, peace, prosperity, and democracy.

He said that whenever a challenge arises anywhere in the world, India rises as the first responder to extend its support, acting as a Vishwa Bandhu, or a global friend.

"During the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, when countries around the world were in desperate need of vaccines, India took the initiative to provide vaccines to as many nations as possible," he said.

In the past years, India has made every possible effort to raise the voice of Africa on global platforms, Modi said.

"When India got the Presidency of G20 for the first time, we made every effort to make the African Union a permanent member and India was also successful in this," he said.

Modi also thanked Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for conferring him the National Award, saying he accepted the honour with great humility. He added that this is an honour which is not only for him but also for all Indians.

Modi was in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years. PTI ZH ZH