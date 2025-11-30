India helps Sri Lanka in rescue efforts as death toll due to Cyclone Ditwah crosses 200

Colombo, Nov 30 (PTI) Sri Lanka continued relief and rescue efforts on Sunday with India’s assistance in the aftermath of catastrophic floods, landslides and devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah that killed over 200 people.

According to the latest figures released by Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre(DMC) at 4 pm on Sunday, 212 people have been killed, with 218 missing since Thursday.

A whopping 9,98,918 people from 2,73,606 families were affected by the extreme weather, DMC said. Meanwhile, India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, along with the Indian Air Force(IAF), continue to assist Sri Lankan authorities to save precious lives on a war footing. "@NDRFHQ personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on social media. India sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel to the Island nation under Operation Sagar Bandhu, reaffirming the spirit of ‘Neighbourhood First.' In a daring operation, IAF helicopters undertook a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers, including Indians, from a restricted zone.

“A Garud commando was winched down to guide the group through a cross-country route to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers — including Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankans — were evacuated to Colombo,” the Indian Air Force posted on social media on Sunday. In a parallel effort, three critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo for immediate medical attention, it said. The IAF team also airlifted “five teams of Sri Lankan Army personnel (40 troops)” from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-affected Kotmale region to support relief operations.

Two Chetak helicopters on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant also joined the rescue efforts.

In an extraordinary display of courage and grit, a family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak team on Saturday.

“A family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak helicopter from @IN_R11Vikrant on 29 November 2025. They were safely airlifted and brought to a secure location. #OperationSagarBandhu continues as India stands with the people of Sri Lanka,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on social media. The IAF has also positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

“IAF transport aircraft are earmarked for large-scale evacuation of Indian nationals, with multiple missions planned from Trivandrum and Hindan," the IAF said. Alongside evacuation, essential relief material, including Bhishm cubes and medical supplies, is also being airlifted to support affected communities, it added. Two transport aircraft of the IAF – C-130J and IL-76 – delivered nearly 21 tonnes of relief material in Colombo on Saturday as part of India's humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Also, INS Sukanya, carrying more humanitarian aid, has left Visakhapatnam and is expected to reach Sri Lanka soon, officials said on Saturday. According to an official gazette released by the Sri Lankan government dated Friday and released on Saturday, the state of emergency has been declared throughout the island.

With the state of emergency, the government has moved to provide the district secretaries with discretion of expenditure up to 50 million Sri Lankan rupees.

Flood alerts have been issued for most of the eastern suburbs in Sri Lanka’s capital, with people warned to evacuate the region and move to safer locations. Colombo District Secretary Prasanna Ginige said the alerts were issued due to the River Kelani rising to dangerous levels. He said schools in the danger areas are being used as relief centres for the flood-displaced.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo is also assisting the stranded Indian passengers here. "@Indiainsl is facilitating the swift return home of the Indian passengers stranded in. Evacuation flights by @IAF_MCC and commercial airlines being facilitated today. Every stranded Indian will reach home at the earliest," it said. Any distressed Indian citizen at the airports or any part of Sri Lanka in need of assistance may reach out to the emergency No +94 773727832. (For WhatsApp also), it said. PTI RD RD RD