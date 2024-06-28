India helps to construct building for a monastic school in NW Nepal

Kathmandu, Jun 28 (PTI) The foundation stone for the dormitory building for a monastic school that would be constructed with India’s financial assistance of NRs 41.40 million and help in preserving Buddhist culture and tradition in this region was laid on Friday in remote north-west Nepal.

The foundation stone for the dormitory of the Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School, which would help in the development of education and religious activities, was laid jointly by Naveen Srivastava, India’s Ambassador to Nepal and Tasi Nharbu Gurung, chairman, Lomanthang Rural Municipality in Mustang district situated near the holy Muktinath Temple in north-west Nepal.

The project is part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation under the overall umbrella of the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

The grant assistance will help the construction of the two-story dormitory building with various facilities and would be useful for providing better education and accommodation facilities to the students of the monastery.

“It will also help create an improved environment for learning as also would contribute to the development of education and religious activities and help in preserving Buddhist culture and tradition in this region,” the release said.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 59 projects are in Gandaki Province in various sectors, including 17 projects in Mustang.

In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts, and educational institutions in Nepal.

Amongst these, 119 ambulances and 40 school buses have been gifted in Gandaki Province, including 11 ambulances and 5 school buses provided in Mustang District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people and augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors. PTI SBP NPK NPK