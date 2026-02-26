India, Israel reaffirm their collective resolve to combat terrorism

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (PTI) India and Israel on Thursday unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and reaffirmed their collective resolve to combat this menace.

A joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu said the two leaders called for "decisive and concerted international efforts" to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

"The leaders unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," it said.

Expressing the grave concern over this common challenge, the two leaders reaffirmed their collective resolve to combat this menace as the leaders of two vibrant and resilient democracies.

"They strongly condemned the heinous October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, the savage terror attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir in India on April 22, 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on November 10, 2025," the statement said.

It said that the two leaders also reiterated their unwavering commitment to advancing global peace and security and welcomed US President Donald Trump’s "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict." They discussed the regional developments, including the peace process, and underlined the need for the establishment of a just and durable peace, security and freedom of navigation and trade in the region through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Netanyahu. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level – 'A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation & Prosperity', the statement added. PTI ZH ZH