India issues advisory for citizens in Cambodia amidst border clashes with Thailand

Thailand Cambodia Conflict

Cambodians sit on a cart of a tractor as they take refuge in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Phnom Penh: India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day.

The flare-up, which began on Thursday, has killed at least 32 people -- 19 in Thailand and 13 in Cambodia -- according to reports.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the mission in case of any emergency at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

On Friday, India issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Thailand, asking them to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces of the country.

