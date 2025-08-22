India keen to collaborate with South African pharma, food companies

Johannesburg, Aug 22 (PTI) Indian companies in the food and pharmaceutical industries are keen to collaborate with their South African counterparts, Deputy Consul General in Johannesburg Harish Kumar said here.

Kumar was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday to give details of the Pharm Health South Africa located with Food Show South Africa that will be hosted next week.

More than 30 companies from India are expected to exhibit at the Pharm Health South Africa and Food Show South Africa to be held from August 27 to 29 here in Johannesburg.

“Indian companies are ready to work hand-in-hand with South African partners to strengthen local manufacturing and ensure affordable healthcare for all,” Kumar said, adding, South African firms could benefit from India’s cost-competitive manufacturing base, large consumer market, and world-class R&D ecosystem.

Anton Coetzee, Financial Director, Medical Device Manufacturers Association of South Africa (MDMSA) said, “Due to its manufacturing size India’s advantage is that many European Conformity Assessment bodies have set-up offices in India and trained local staff to meet the auditor requirement, which is recognised by the European Union.” “India has EU-recognised Certification bodies who can audit South African manufacturers. South Africa can further benefit from having local auditors who meet the auditor requirements to be trained to perform unannounced or surveillance audits on behalf of the EU certification bodies,” Coetzee said.

The Consulate General of India is organising the Pharm Health South Africa co-located with Food Show South Africa in association Genesis Global Exhibitions, Ace Group, and Astovision.