India launches another stage of housing project in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Oct 12 (PTI) India on Sunday launched the second stage of Phase IV of its housing project in Sri Lanka's central hill town of Bandarawela, strengthening development ties between the two neighbours.

The Indian housing project is a major development assistance initiative by the Indian government to build 65,000 houses in the island nation. The multi-phase programme provides grant assistance to help rehabilitate internally displaced Indian-origin Tamils in the country's plantation regions.

The event, attended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, marked another milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to support Sri Lanka’s plantation community and rural development.

Under Phase IV, India has pledged 10,000 houses, with 1,100 already under construction. In Phase III, 4,000 homes have been completed, improving living conditions for thousands of families across Sri Lanka.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X, “HC @santjha and Hon. Minister Anura Karunathilaka jointly inaugurated Ven. Dhammavansa Nahimigama Model Village in Rathnapura…” “India’s housing assistance now covers 65,000 houses across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka with a grant commitment exceeding Sri Lankan Rs 64 billion,” High Commissioner Santosh Jha said at the event.

He added that India has also announced a Sri Lankan Rs 2.5 billion special development package to mark 200 years since the arrival of the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

Jha said India’s development cooperation is guided by a sense of family responsibility, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to Sri Lanka’s progress and the welfare of the Indian-origin Tamil community.

The model villages of 24 houses each are also being developed for low-income families in plantation areas across Sri Lanka’s 25 districts under the Model Village Housing Project, supported through Indian grants.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X, “HC @santjha and Hon. Minister Anura Karunathilaka jointly inaugurated Ven. Dhammavansa Nahimigama Model Village in Rathnapura…” The post added that Deputy Minister Sundaralingam Pradeep and MP Sunil Rajapaksha joined the ceremony, which witnessed participation from over 2,000 beneficiaries, officials, and local representatives from plantation districts.

The Indian High Commission said Phases III and IV of the project, covering 14,000 houses, underline India’s enduring partnership with Sri Lanka in uplifting the Indian-origin Tamil community. PTI CORR SKS GSP