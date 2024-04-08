India lays foundation stone to build school building in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district

Kathmandu, Apr 8 (PTI) India on Monday laid the foundation stone for a school building in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha District.

The foundation stone was laid by Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, Chairman, of Chichila Rural Municipality and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu for the construction of the Shree Diding Basic School Building.

The school will be built at Chichila Rural Municipality-3, Sankhuwasabha District.

The project is being built with the Government of India’s financial assistance of Rs 40.29 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation.’ The grant money will be utilised for the construction of double double-storied academic and administrative block with other facilities for this school.

Chairman, of Chichila Rural Municipality in his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school building would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Diding Basic School in Chichila Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education in this area.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 550 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 488 projects. PTI SBP AMS