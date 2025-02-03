India-Maldives joint military exercise begins

Male, Feb 3 (PTI) The 13th edition of joint military exercise 'Ekuverin' between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force has commenced in the archipelago nation, officials here said.

Ekuverin meaning ‘Friends’ in Dhivehi language is a bilateral annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Maldives. In 2023, it was conducted at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand from June 11 to 24.

The military exercise commenced on Sunday.

"Opening Ceremony of 13th edition of two week long Joint Exercise ‘Ekuverin’ was held @MNDF_Official Composite Training Centre, Maafilafushi," the High Commission of India in Maldives posted on X on Sunday.

Maldives National Defence Force Chief Major General Ibrahim Hilmy and Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian attended the ceremony, it said, sharing some photographs of the event.

The 14-day exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability in counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations, and carry out joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. PTI SCY SCY SCY