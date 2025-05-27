India, Maldives share longstanding relationship built on mutual trust and confidence: Indian envoy

Male, May 27 (PTI) India and the Maldives share a longstanding relationship built on mutual trust and confidence, Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian has said, expressing hope that their ties will continue to strengthen.

In an interview with PSM News, Balasubramanian described bilateral ties as a "deep-rooted and enduring partnership" and underscored the strength of diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Talking about India’s contributions to the Maldives' development, he highlighted the Greater Male Connectivity Project, aimed at enhancing regional infrastructure.

"Within this project, the Thilamalé Bridge, set to link Malé with Thilafushi, stands out as a major undertaking," he said, reaffirming India's role in advancing economic growth through large-scale infrastructure investments.

He recalled President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India last year and said his historic trip laid the groundwork for closer bilateral cooperation, with ongoing efforts to translate the "vision documents" signed between President Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into actionable policies.

"These agreements are designed to deepen strategic ties and drive joint initiatives forward," he added.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain after Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

There was a thaw in the relations as Muizzu vowed to boost the bilateral ties with India during his visit to Delhi in October last year.

Balasubramanian expressed confidence that Maldives-India relations will continue to strengthen, with collaboration expanding across diplomatic, economic, and educational spheres.

India has offered 300 scholarships to Maldivian students, supporting skill enhancement and educational opportunities in diverse sectors, he said, adding that these initiatives underscores India's broader commitment to fostering growth through knowledge and expertise.

India has recently signed 13 MoUs with the Maldives for enhancing ferry services in the island nation, with an MVR 100 million grant, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods.

Earlier this month, India extended crucial financial support to the Maldives through the rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill for one more year, a move the Maldivian government said will support its ongoing efforts to implement fiscal reforms for economic resilience.

India has maintained that the Maldives is its key maritime neighbour and an important partner in the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision 'MAHASAGAR' i.e. Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.