India Mission in China advises caution to Kailash pilgrims due to tense situation in Nepal

Beijing, Sep 10 (PTI) The Indian Embassy here has urged the Indian pilgrims who travelled to Mt. Kailash in Tibet through private operators via Nepal to exercise caution due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu.

The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal, an advisory posted by the Embassy on X on Wednesday said.

“In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China are advised to exercise due caution”, it said.

“Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being. They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and Kathmandu,” it added.

In case any assistance is required, please call the Embassy of India, Beijing, on the following helpline numbers: i. 0086 185 1428 4905 (Calls only) ii. 0086 135 2065 7602 (WhatsApp call also), it said.

The Local Helpline Numbers for the Embassy of India, Kathmandu are: i. +977 - 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also) ii. +977 - 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also), the advisory said.

India and China resumed the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra from June this year after the relations, which were frozen for over four years following the Eastern Ladakh standoff, improved.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge. PTI KJV RD RD