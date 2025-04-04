'India needs proactive action to better prepare for transition to renewable energy'

Cartagena (Colombia), Apr 4 (PTI) India will be better prepared for the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy by taking a proactive approach and recognising that this shift is the way forward, the Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty has said.

Discussing the political will behind India’s transition from fossil fuel dependency to renewable energy, Alex Rafalowicz Maya, Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, told PTI in an interview that the implementation of such a transition depends on a confluence of factors and faces challenges such as trade constraints on certain technologies.

Maya also participated in the WHO conference in Colombia last week.

"There have been challenges related to trade constraints on some technologies, and perhaps certain disruptions in how some provisions have been implemented. However, I would be very surprised if the trend did not show a significant increase in electric mobility. More public transport is being introduced, and this trend will accelerate," he said.

India remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, particularly coal, to meet its energy demands, with coal playing a major role in both electricity generation and overall energy consumption. Despite efforts to transition to a low-carbon energy future, the country's reliance on fossil fuels remains substantial.

Scientists and experts consider fossil fuels a serious threat to human health. They argue that fossil fuels are the root cause of the climate crisis and negatively impact human health at every stage of their lifecycle.

The extraction, refining, transportation, and disposal of oil, gas, and coal, along with the by-products they generate, pose serious and often cumulative health risks.

Speaking about the impact of fossil fuel use and the transition to renewable energy on marginalised communities, Rafalowicz highlighted that the current energy system does not provide sufficient energy to the poorest and most marginalised populations.

He noted that nearly one billion people worldwide either lack access to electricity or have only limited access.

"The system we have built on coal, oil, and gas has failed the majority of people, especially marginalised communities. These communities have the opportunity to develop their own energy solutions, which we have seen in various places - this is known as community energy systems. With a small amount of government support, there is the capacity to install small-scale solar systems with a centralised battery storage system," he explained.

According to official data, India’s fossil fuel-based power generation capacity increased by 2.44 per cent to 243.22 GW in FY24, up from 237.27 GW in March 2023.

However, non-fossil fuel-based capacity (renewable energy sources) also saw a 10.79 per cent increase, rising to 190.57 GW in 2023-24 from 172.01 GW in 2022-23, government data revealed.

While fossil fuel-based capacity includes power generation from coal, lignite, gas, and diesel, non-fossil fuel capacity consists of energy produced from solar, wind, and hydropower.

Rafalowicz further emphasised that no community or country can exit the fossil fuel system alone. “We exist in a highly globalised energy system, with significant imports of oil and gas,” he said.

Highlighting the difficulty of moving away from fossil fuel dependency, he stated: “This is why we are proposing a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty, which would enable greater cooperation, allowing countries to harmonise their policies and support marginalised communities.” “We must explore ways to reduce fossil fuel production and consumption. While strategies will differ in various contexts, the first step is acknowledging that we are facing a problem,” he added.

In FY24, India’s total power generation capacity increased by 6.22 per cent to 441.97 GW, up from 416.06 GW. Coal-based capacity rose by approximately 3 per cent to 210.97 GW from 205.24 GW in the previous financial year, while gas capacity saw a slight increase to 25.04 GW from 24.82 GW in FY23. Lignite- and diesel-based capacities stood at 6.62 GW and 0.59 GW, respectively, in FY24.

So far, 16 countries have endorsed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative.

According to an Indian government report, coal reserves in India are concentrated in a few key states: Odisha (25.47 per cent), Jharkhand (23.58 per cent), Chhattisgarh (21.23 per cent), West Bengal (8.72 per cent), and Madhya Pradesh (8.43 per cent).