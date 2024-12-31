India-Nepal annual joint military exercise begins

Kathmandu, Dec 31 (PTI) The 18th edition of Exercise Surya Kiran, a joint military exercise between India and Nepal aimed at enhancing interoperability and fostering collaboration between the two nations' armies, began on Tuesday.

The annual training event is conducted alternatively in the two countries.

The exercise, taking place at the Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi in the Shivalik ranges of Western Nepal, will be conducted till January 13.

It "aims to enhance interoperability, primarily in the fields of Counter Terrorism (CT) Operations," according to an X post by the Indian embassy here.

"Exercise Surya Kiran signifies the strong bond of friendship, trust and common military linkages that exist between India and Nepal," it said.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 334 personnel, is being led by a Battalion from the 11th Gorkha Rifles, according to a press release by the Defence Ministry in New Delhi.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter.

It will focus on enhancing "operational preparedness, aviation aspects, medical training, and environment conservation", through which the troops will "enhance their operational capabilities, refine their combat skills and strengthen their coordination to operate together in challenging situations." The exercise follows Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Nepal, and the Nepali Chief of the Army General Ashok Raj Sigdel's visit to India.

It will achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two neighbours, according to the press release. PTI GRS GRS GRS