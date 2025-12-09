India-Nepal cultural festival showcases shared heritage, traditions with special focus on Buddhism

Kathmandu, Dec 9 (PTI) A festival showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Nepal and India, with special focus on Buddhism, has been organised in Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

The third edition of the India-Nepal Cultural Festival held on Monday saw enthusiastic participation by civil society members, academics, and Buddhist monks.

"The festival featured the rich cultural heritage and traditions of both Nepal and India, with a special focus on Buddhism," the Indian Embassy here said in a press release on Monday.

The festival organised by the Indian Embassy in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust and Lumbini Buddhist University was jointly inaugurated by Lumbini province Governor Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar and Additional Secretary of India's External Affairs Ministry Muni Mahawar.

The event featured several cultural performances by artists from both India and Nepal, such as an Odissi dance recital with a Buddhist theme, presented by a six-member Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) troupe, and a traditional musical performance by the Nepali band, 'Ghugu Mugu.

A seminar titled 'Nepal-India Buddhist Heritage: A common Legacy' was also organised at the Lumbini Buddhist University as a part of the festival.

The seminar brought together eminent Buddhist scholars from Nepal and India, who shared their insights on the significance of Buddhist heritage in strengthening cultural ties and fostering people-to-people connections between the two neighbouring countries.

"The event underscored the strong cultural and historical bonds between the two nations," the release said.