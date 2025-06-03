India-Nepal joint military expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga to boost bilateral ties: Nepal minister

Kathmandu, Jun 3 (PTI) Nepal’s Defence Minister Man Bir Rai has said that a joint expedition of Mt Kanchenjunga by members of the Indian and Nepalese armies will help enhance bilateral relations.

Rai made the comments on Monday during the flag-in ceremony of the Nepal-India Joint Mt. Kanchenjunga Expedition held at the Army Headquarters here.

On May 19 and 20, the joint team consisting of ten Nepal Army and five Indian Army personnel scaled Mt Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world.

At the ceremony on Monday, the team members handed over the expedition flag to the defence minister, who lauded them for exhibiting high levels of coordination and courage.

The expedition "will help further enhance bilateral relations and take the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height," he said.

Lt. Gen. Ajay Ramdev of the Indian Army and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava also attended the ceremony.

Mt Kanchenjunga stands at 8,586 metres and is one of the most sought-after peaks among mountaineers.