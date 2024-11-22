India never moved ahead with expansionist mindset; stayed away from grabbing resources of others: PM Modi

Georgetown, Nov 21 (PTI) India has never moved forward with the expansionist mindset and always stayed away from the feeling of grabbing others' resources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The prime minister's comments during an address at a special session of the Parliament of Guyana came amid growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour as well as conflicts arising out of territorial disputes.

Modi, referring to geopolitical tensions, said it is time to identify the conditions leading to conflicts and remove them.

"Today, there are so many challenges like terrorism, drugs, cybercrime, that only by fighting them, we will be able to shape the future of our coming generations," he said.

"And this is possible only when we give centre stage to democracy first - humanity first. India has always spoken based on principles, trust and transparency," Modi said.

"If even one country, even one region is left behind, then our global goals will never be achieved. That is why India says -- every nation matters," he added.

Showcasing India's foreign policy approach, Modi noted that India has never moved forward with selfishness.

"We have never moved forward with the feeling of expansionism. We have always stayed away from the feeling of occupying resources, grabbing resources," he said.

"I believe, be it space or sea, these should not be subjects of universal conflict but cooperation. This is not the time for conflict for the world either," he said.

The prime minister said, "This is the time to identify the conditions that create conflict and remove them".

Highlighting India's priority to ensure the welfare of the developing nations, Modi said a united voice of the Global South is crucial.

"This is the time for the awakening of the Global South," he said, adding democracy is in "India's DNA, in our vision and our conduct".

Modi said India stands in favour of global development in every way.

"With this spirit, today India has also become the voice of the Global South. India believes the Global South has suffered a lot in the past," he said.

"In the past, we progressed by protecting nature according to our nature and culture. But many countries developed by harming the environment. Today, the countries of the Global South are paying the biggest price of climate change," he added.

Modi asserted it is very important to get the world out of "this imbalance".

"Whether it is India or Guyana, we have aspirations of development, dreams of giving a better life to our people. For this, a united voice of the Global South is very important," he said.

"This is the time for the awakening of the countries of the Global South. This time is allowing us to come together and create a new global order. And I see a big role of all you representatives of Guyana in this," he said.

Delving into various issues, Modi said the world of the 21st century faces different kinds of challenges.

"Today both our countries are strengthening democracy in the world. Therefore, today in the Parliament of Guyana, I greet all of you on behalf of 140 crore Indians," he said.

The prime minister said in the current global circumstances, the "strongest mantra" to move ahead is "democracy first -- humanity first".

"The spirit of 'Democracy First' teaches us to take everyone along, take everyone along and participate in everyone's development. The spirit of 'Humanity First' determines the direction of our decisions," he said.

"When we make humanity first the basis of our decisions, the results are also in the interest of humanity," he noted. PTI KND/MPB PY