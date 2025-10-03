India pioneers solutions to improve lives across Global South: Bill Gates on Gandhi Jayanti

Seattle/New York, Oct 3 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of equality and dignity for everyone are foundational to the Gates Foundation's work, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said, as he underlined that India pioneered solutions that can save and improve millions of lives across the Global South.

Gates was addressing a special celebration hosted by the Consulate General of India in Seattle in partnership with the Gates Foundation, showcasing Indian culture, arts and cuisine on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary on Thursday.

“It's fitting that we're coming together on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every person, are foundational to the work we do,” Gates, Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, said.

“Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047,” the Microsoft co-founder said at the event held at the Gates Foundation.

Apart from Gates, senior leadership of Washington State and Seattle City government attended the event, which coincided with the celebrations for Gandhi Jayanti, also observed around the world as International Day of Non-Violence, in the Greater Seattle area.

It also featured a special address on the ‘Relevance of Gandhian Values in Contemporary World Order’ by President of the Global Security Institute Jonathan Granoff.

Several events were organised across Seattle to commemorate Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, a commemorative event was held at the statue of Gandhi near the Bellevue Public Library, where Bellevue City Council leadership joined in honoring the legacy of the Mahatma.

In addition, another commemorative function was hosted during the day at the Seattle Center, near the base of the iconic Space Needle. Floral tributes were offered at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter in the presence of Chairman and Founder of the Martin Luther King (MLK) – Gandhi Foundation Eddie Rye.

A large cross-section of Indian-American leadership attended these events in Seattle and Bellevue respectively, which also featured a special rendition of Gandhi’s favourite hymns by young school children.

In New York, Consul General Binaya Pradhan visited the Gandhi Peace Gadern at SUNY Old Westbury college and interacted with members of the University community.

“Inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on 24 Sept 2019, the Garden—an initiative of @IndiainNewYork, @shantifund & SUNY—features 150 trees representing all 50 US states, reflecting Gandhiji’s timeless message of peace, harmony and respect for nature,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

In Washington, the Indian Embassy organised an event to celebrate Gandhi’s legacy with the participation of Indian diaspora, students, professionals, and friends of India.

“At the event Srimati Karuna, Director of the Gandhi Memorial Center, Bethesda, Maryland (USA) delivered a talk on 'Gandhi’s life and Message'. She shared anecdotes from Mahatma Gandhiji’s life, his inspirations and his vision for the world,” the Embassy said.

“The talk was followed by rendition of beautiful bhajan and songs that Bapu was fond of, by differently abled young Indian artists– Ms. Anusha Manjunath and Ms. Vasundhara Raturi,” it said in a post on X. PTI YAS NPK NPK