India pledges grant assistance to construct school building in Darchula

Kathmandu, Apr 18 (PTI) Foundation stone was laid for the construction of a secondary school building, funded by a grant from India, in remote Darchula district of western Nepal on Thursday.

The Indian grant assistance will be utilised for the construction of a double storied school building, toilet block, office block and furniture works with other facilities for Shree Galainath Secondary School Building at Shailyashikhar Municipality.

The school building is being constructed with Government of India’s financial assistance of NRs 27.30 million under the ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation,’ a release from the Indian Embassy said here.

Bijay Singh Dhami, mayor of the Shailyashikhar Municipality and Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India at Kathmandu, together laid the foundation stone.

Dhami appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

“The new building would provide better education facilities to students of this school and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this area,” the release said.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 550 (HICDPs) in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 488 projects. PTI SBP NPK NPK