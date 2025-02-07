India provides grant to construct health post-birthing centre in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 7 (PTI) India has provided a grant of INR 25.10 million for constructing a post-birthing centre in Nepal, officials said on Friday.

The foundation stone for the Kuri Health Post-Birthing Centre in Dhading district was jointly laid by Member of Parliament Dilman Pakhrin and Indian Embassy Councilor Gitanjali Brandon at Khaniyabas Rural Municipality.

The centre is being built with India's financial assistance of INR 25.10 million, the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

The grant will be utilised to construct a health post-birthing centre, guard house, compound wall, canteen block, pathway, and other allied facilities, it said.

Lawmaker Pakhrin expressed gratitude for India's continued development support, stating that the health post-birthing centre would provide better medical facilities to the people of Nepal.