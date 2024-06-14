India ready to assist Nepal in development of IT sector: Ambassador Srivastava

Kathmandu, Jun 14 (PTI) India is ready to extend cooperation and assistance to Nepal in its Information and Technology sector, India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava said on Friday.

In a meeting with Nepal's Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, where she acquainted Srivastava with “The IT Decade” announced by the Nepali government in its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the Ambassador said India's cooperation covered three aspects specifically in enhancing skill and training, construction for digital infrastructure, and connecting linkage with the private sector of India who have invested in the IT startup.

The ambassador informed Sharma that New Delhi has made it easy for the Nepalis in India to get a mobile SIM as per the past agreement. India will address many other problems, including the bandwidth, he added during the meeting attended by the officials from the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister informed Srivastava of the essence of India’s cooperation for Nepal to move forward in the IT sector.

The cooperation between India and Nepal is essential for the success of the “Information and Technology Decade”, the minister said.

Sharma said there will be enhanced cooperation between the two neighbours for the development of the IT sector.

During her meeting with the Indian envoy, the minister, who is also a government spokesperson, congratulated the newly formed government in India and expressed her sincere faith in consolidating the bilateral ties between the two countries. PTI SBP PY PY PY