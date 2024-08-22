India ready to extend all possible cooperation for restoration of peace: PM Modi says ahead of Ukraine trip

Warsaw: A day ahead of his much-anticipated visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield and it is ready to extend all possible cooperation for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership and firming up of a social security pact to promote the mobility of skilled workers.

The two sides also resolved to expand cooperation in key sectors of defence, trade, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, urban infrastructure, food processing, artificial intelligence and space.

In his media statement, Modi, besides highlighting key outcomes of his talks Tusk, also referred to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and described them as matters of deep concern.

"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield," he said.

"The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said with Tusk by his side.

"For this, India is ready to provide all possible support along with its friendly countries." Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday, in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in nearly half a century. In the second leg of his two-nation trip, Modi will be in Kyiv for around seven hours on Friday.

The Indian prime minister will leave for the Ukrainian capital onboard a train this evening and the journey will take around 10 hours.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk said that he and Prime Minister Modi clarified their positions on issues that concern the whole world today.

"I am very pleased that the Prime Minister confirmed the readiness of his personal commitment to a peaceful, just, quick end to the war. We are both convinced that India can play a very serious role here, and a positive role," Tusk said.

Modi noted that India and Poland were celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

"This year, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to transform the relations into a strategic partnership," Modi said.

The prime minister said the social security agreement will promote mobility of the workforce and ensure their welfare.

Modi also thanked Poland for facilitating the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine after the conflict began in 2022.

In his remarks, Tusk said Poland wants to expand its defence cooperation with India and that it would like to support New Delhi's efforts to modernise its military.

"We are ready to take part in the modernisation of military equipment," he said.

Modi too referred to India-Poland defence ties.

"Close cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. Mutual cooperation in this area will be strengthened," he said.

Modi said both sides agreed that reform in the United Nations and other international institutions is the need of the hour to face various global challenges.

"Terrorism is a big challenge for us. More such cooperation is necessary between countries like India and Poland which believe in humanity," he said.

"Similarly, climate change is a matter of shared priority for us. We both will work for a green future by combining our capabilities," he said.

"Poland will assume the presidency of the European Union in January 2025. I am confident that your cooperation will strengthen the relations between India and the EU," he added.

Modi also talked about Poland's expertise in the field of food processing.

"We want Polish companies to join the Mega Food Parks being built in India. Rapid urbanisation in India is opening up new opportunities for our cooperation in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management, urban infrastructure," he said.

"Clean coal technology, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence are also our common priorities. We invite Polish companies to join Make in India and Make for the world," he said.

Modi said India has achieved many achievements in areas such as fin-tech, pharma and space and it will be happy to share the experience with Poland.