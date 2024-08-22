India ready to extend all possible cooperation to restore peace in region: PM Modi ahead of talks with Zelenskyy

Warsaw, Aug 22 (PTI) Ahead of his much-anticipated visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield and it is ready to extend all possible cooperation for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership and firming up of a social security pact to promote the mobility of skilled workers.

The two leaders underscored the importance of upholding international law and reiterated that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state, according to a joint statement.

Modi told the media that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of "deep concern for all of us".

"This is India's firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity," he said.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," he said in his statement to the media.

After concluding his trip to Warsaw, Modi is travelling to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv onboard a train under tight security and the journey will take around 10 hours.

A number of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv by train after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his nearly seven-hour stay in Kyiv, Modi will hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the conversation is expected to largely focus on finding ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been calling for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

In his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, Modi said a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs and bullets.

A joint statement on Modi-Tusk talks said the two leaders expressed their "deepest concern" over the war raging in Ukraine including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.

"They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

Modi and Tusk also noted the "negative impacts" of the war in Ukraine concerning global food and energy security, especially for the Global South.

"In the context of this war, they shared the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable," the statement said.

"They underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterated that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," it said.

The two leaders underscored that as the world's two largest democracies, the EU and India have a common interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world, it said.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to deepen India-EU Strategic Partnership, which would not only benefit both sides but also have a far-reaching positive impact globally," it added.

Modi and Tusk reinforced their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific in accordance with the international law of the sea as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation to the benefit of the maritime security and international peace and stability.

"This year, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to transform the relations into a strategic partnership," Modi said.

He also thanked Poland for facilitating the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine after the conflict began in 2022.

In his remarks, Tusk said Poland wants to expand its defence cooperation with India and that it would like to support New Delhi's efforts to modernise its military.

"We are ready to take part in the modernisation of military equipment," he said.

Modi too referred to India-Poland defence ties.

"Close cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. Mutual cooperation in this area will be strengthened," he said.

Modi said both sides agreed that reform in the United Nations and other international institutions is the need of the hour to face various global challenges.

"Terrorism is a big challenge for us. More such cooperation is necessary between countries like India and Poland which believe in humanity," he said.

"Similarly, climate change is a matter of shared priority for us. We both will work for a green future by combining our capabilities," he said.

"Poland will assume the presidency of the European Union in January 2025. I am confident that your cooperation will strengthen the relations between India and the EU," he added.