India reaffirms strong support for Maldives’ public welfare, transport connectivity

Male, Feb 18 (PTI) India assisted the Maldives in building a high-speed ferry, the first among 12, required to begin transport link services between two of the atolls, according to a local media report.

India has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Maldives in establishing essential public services and projects that directly benefit communities, Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives G Balasubramaniam was quoted as saying by the state-run PSM News.

India will provide 12 high-speed ferries to the Maldives as part of an existing agreement, Balasubramaniam said during a ceremony held to launch Raajje Transport Link (RTL) services in Faafu and Dhaalu Atolls on Tuesday.

The Indian government has assisted the Maldives in building the ferry required to begin RTL services in the two atolls, the PSM News said.

“The commencement of RTL ferry services in Faafu & Dhaal Atolls marks a vital step in strengthening nationwide connectivity. Two ferries, among 12 to be delivered under the HICDP Phase III MoU signed in January 2025, were built with the generous assistance of the GoI. @HCIMaldives,” the Maldives' Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X after the event.

On May 18 last year, India signed 13 MoUs with the Maldives for enhancing ferry services in the island nation with an MVR 100 million grant, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods.

The MoUs were for projects to be implemented under the Indian grant assistance scheme — High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III.

The 13 projects launched under this phase amount to a total grant of MVR 100 million (about Rs 55,28,47,552), primarily aimed at enhancing ferry services in the Maldives, expanding connectivity, and uplifting community livelihoods.

On Tuesday, Balasubramaniam expressed satisfaction that work progressed quickly since the agreement was signed in May 2025.

Emphasising the importance of the Neighbourhood First policy, the Indian envoy noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu are shaping their work such that the strong bond between both countries is maintained, and will further strengthen the cooperation between both countries, the PSM News said.

Highlighting that India has provided USD 29.5 million to the Maldives over four phases, he said this includes support to transport projects, sports infrastructure, coastal protection and health and education facilities.

Noting the strong ties between both countries, the Indian diplomat said that strengthened ties are also reflected in recent high-level visits, including President Muizzu’s visit to India, and Modi’s visit to the Maldives.

PM Modi visited the Maldives in July 2025, while Muizzu travelled to India in October 2024.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision 'MAHASAGAR' i.e. Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.