India reaffirms unwavering support to Bhutan's 13th five-year-plan

Thimphu, Nov 12 (PTI) India on Wednesday reaffirmed its "unwavering" support to Bhutan's 13th five-year-plan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck and joined Bhutanese leadership to attend the Kalachakra initiation ceremony, hosted as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

Following the meeting, Modi lauded Singye's contribution in further cementing India-Bhutan ties and said the discussions focused on bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade, technology and connectivity.

"Discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity. Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy," Modi said on social media.

In the morning, Modi inaugurated the "Kalacakra Wheel of Time Empowerment" at the Global Peace Prayer Festival that was attended by top Bhutanese leadership, including Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Singye.

"This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world. The Kalacakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival, which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan," Modi said on 'X'.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Modi said the outcomes from his visit in sectors such as energy, healthcare and connectivity will "add momentum to our bilateral partnership".

In a special gesture, King Jigme Khesar came to the airport to see off Modi.

As Modi wrapped up his two-day trip to Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs said the prime minister reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to Bhutan’s 13th five-year-plan (2024-2029), including the economic stimulus programme, emphasising New Delhi's commitment to actively assisting the neighbouring country in achieving its key development priorities and advancing sustainable growth across sectors.

"The Bhutanese side appreciated India's assistance for Bhutan’s 13th five-year-plan period for various projects under implementation across Bhutan and their contribution to the country’s development," it said.

India has already committed to providing Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th five-year-plan.

Modi also conveyed India's full support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

The prime minister also announced a decision to set up an immigration check post at Hatisar in Assam to facilitate the movement of investors and visitors to the economic hub.

A joint press statement, referring to the inauguration of the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project by PM Modi and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, said it stands as a testament to the friendship and exemplary cooperation between Bhutan and India in the field of hydropower.

"The leaders welcomed the understanding reached regarding the resumption of work on the main dam structure of 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I hydroelectric project and agreed to work for expeditious completion of the project," it said.

"Once completed, Punatsangchhu-I will be the largest hydroelectric project jointly developed by the two governments," it added.

The leaders also welcomed the active engagements of Indian companies in the hydropower projects in Bhutan, and the Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for India's announcement of a concessional Line of Credit of Rs 4,000 crore to fund the energy projects in Bhutan.

The two sides emphasised the importance of improving cross-border connectivity and bolstering border infrastructure, including setting up more integrated check posts, the statement said.

"The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for the steps taken by the government of India to institutionalise arrangements for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and fertilisers to Bhutan," it said.

"Both sides welcomed the arrival of the first consignment of fertilisers from India under the new arrangement," it added. PTI GRS MPB ZH ZH