India rebuilding its civilisation to emerge as major global economic & geopolitical power: Canadian MP Arya on Ram temple inauguration

Ottawa, Jan 31 (PTI) Hailing the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya as the beginning of a new era for 1.2 billion Hindus globally, Canadian MP Chandra Arya has said India, the birthplace of Hindu Dharma is rebuilding its civilisation to emerge as a major global economic and geopolitical power.

Advertisment

Arya, the MP from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, in a statement in Parliament on Ram Mandir, said he watched the live coverage of this emotional moment on January 22 at the Ottawa Hindu Temple.

"In the history of the oldest religion in the world, 22nd January 2024 marked the beginning of a new era for 1.2 billion Hindus across the world including one million Hindus in Canada," he said.

"After centuries of anticipation and immense sacrifices, the divine temple at Ayodhya was inaugurated with Bhagwan Shri Ram’s Pran Pratishtha, an act which transforms an idol into a deity," he added.

The birthplace of Hindu Dharma, India, is rebuilding its civilisation to emerge as a major global economic and geopolitical power, Arya, who represents the riding (electoral district) of Nepean in the House of Commons of Canada since the 2015 federal election, said.

Canada and India are natural partners for sharing economic opportunities and addressing global challenges, the lawmaker said. PTI NSA AKJ NSA NSA NSA