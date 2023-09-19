India rejects allegations by Canada over killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

New Delhi: Soon after Canada expelled top Indian diplomat on Monday as it investigates what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India's government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India rejected the allegations.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, "We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law."

"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," the MEA statement read.

"That Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern. The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new. We reject any attempts to connect Government of India to such developments. We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil," said MEA.