India rejects Iran's Supreme Leader's remarks on minority treatment

New Delhi: India on Monday rebuked comments made by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, regarding the treatment of minorities in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement condemning Khamenei's remarks as "misinformed and unacceptable," marking a significant moment in India-Iran relations.

The controversy erupted when Khamenei, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted the suffering of Muslims in several countries, including India, alongside Myanmar and Gaza.

His comments, made on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week, urged Muslims worldwide not to be oblivious to the plight of their brethren.

This was not the first instance where Khamenei had voiced concerns about India; previously, he had commented on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the general treatment of Muslims in India.

The MEA rebuked the supreme leader and said, "We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others."

Statement on Unacceptable Comments made by the Supreme Leader of Iran — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 16, 2024

India and Iran share historical ties, with significant economic cooperation, especially in the development of the Chabahar Port, aimed at countering regional rivalries and enhancing trade routes.

Interestingly, this rebuke comes at a time when Iran's Supreme Leader has hinted at a willingness for renewed negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program, signalling a potential shift in Iran's foreign policy approach.

This incident might prompt a reevaluation of India's diplomatic engagements, especially with nations where ideological differences could spill over into public statements.