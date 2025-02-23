India remains cornerstone of UN peacekeeping, its women peacekeepers indispensable: UN peacekeeping chief

United Nations, Feb 23 (PTI) India remains a cornerstone of UN peacekeeping and its women peacekeepers have demonstrated that missions with greater female representation improve operational outcomes and contribute to lasting peace, the United Nations peacekeeping chief has said.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will visit New Delhi this week to attend the conference ‘Enhancing the Role of Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Experience’ being organised by India on February 24-25.

“India remains a cornerstone of UN peacekeeping” and “Indian women peacekeepers are redefining peacekeeping itself," Lacroix told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

Noting that it's a “privilege" to attend the conference in India, Lacroix said the gathering would bring together women officials from about 50 countries in the Global South to discuss the evolving challenges in peacekeeping and the critical role women play in advancing peace and security. “More women in peacekeeping means a more effective peacekeeping. India has long been a leader in advancing women, peace and security in peacekeeping missions —not only as a top troop and police contributor but also as a pioneer in advancing gender parity, its leadership in training and capacity building and its commitment to increasing women’s participation in missions,” he said in the written interview ahead of the conference.

He said the presence of Indian women peacekeepers “proves that missions with greater women representation build stronger relationships with communities, improve operational outcomes, and contribute to lasting peace.

"Moving forward, creating enabling environments, addressing gender barriers, ensuring the mental well-being of peacekeepers, strengthening strategic communication, and countering misinformation must remain priorities. Women in peacekeeping is not just about fairness—it is a strategic necessity for mission success," he said.

Lacroix said “India’s women peacekeepers have proven to be indispensable in UN peacekeeping, forging trust between our uniformed personnel and local communities in some of the world’s most challenging conflict zones. “Their presence contributes to the success of peacekeeping efforts. Through community engagement, they build crucial connections with local women, build trust, contribute to early warning and protection efforts, improve humanitarian outreach and act as role models for women and girls in the communities they serve,” he said.

In Abyei, Indian women peacekeepers have adapted patrol routes and provided targeted support to marginalised groups, ensuring safer environments for women and children.

Their ability to navigate cultural sensitivities and build genuine relationships enhances both mission success and community healing, he said.

Beyond their on-the-ground contributions, Indian women peacekeepers are “pioneers" in gender-inclusive peacekeeping.

“Their deployment across various missions highlights how diverse teams lead to stronger, more effective operations. Their courage and commitment inspire not only their fellow peacekeepers but also the local populations they serve,” the UN peacekeeping chief said.

Lacroix noted that India ranks among the top contributors to UN peacekeeping missions with 5,384 personnel, including 153 women, across 10 missions as of September 2024.

India deployed the first all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU) to Liberia in 2007. Today, 20.45% of its deployed military observers and staff officers are women. Additionally, India’s Engagement Platoons in the United Nations Interim Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) “exemplify” the impact of women in peacekeeping. He noted that Deputy Commander of the Female Engagement Team at UNISFA Captain Seema Gowdar’s team in Abyei has strengthened civilian protection and community trust.

Another “prime example” of women leadership in peacekeeping is Major Radhika Sen, whose "outstanding work” in MONUSCO earned her the 2023 UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

“Her dedication exemplifies how gender-inclusive leadership strengthens peacekeeping and sets the stage for future generations of women in uniform,” he said.

Beyond its deployments, India leads in training through the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in Delhi, which sets "global standards" for pre-deployment and specialized courses. India actively supports efforts to counter misinformation and hate speech, collaborating with the UN to refine policies, command structures, and training. “India’s impact goes beyond personnel—it is shaping training, leadership, inclusion, accountability, and strategic communications. As peacekeeping evolves, India’s contributions remain essential to mission success, civilian protection, and lasting peace,” he said.

Lacroix said that in 2007, when India deployed the first all-female FPU to Liberia, it set a “global precedent” and today the country continues this legacy.

He said that the conference, which is being organised by the Ministry of External Aﬀairs in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and CUNPK, serves as a platform to reinforce that commitment while fostering collaboration, peer support, and professional development among women peacekeepers.

It also has a special resonance for UN Peacekeeping as it will be an opportunity to reflect on the challenges peacekeeping faces and how best to address them at the peacekeeping Ministerial level meeting in Berlin in May.

Against the backdrop of increased attacks on UN peacekeepers who are working in increasingly hostile environments, Lacroix underscored that peacekeeper safety is a shared responsibility.

“Troop- and police-contributing countries must hold attackers accountable and strengthen multilateral efforts to protect personnel.” "As conflicts grow more complex, attacks on peacekeepers have increased, making decisive action essential to protect those who serve global peace and security,” he said. Furthermore, he said that investing in advanced technology and training is key to adapting to modern threats.

“AI-driven systems, data analytics, and cyber tools can enhance intelligence gathering, improve mission performance, and strengthen protection in hostile environments.” He however stressed that safety is not just about equipment but relies on coordination and trust. "Stronger intelligence-sharing and deeper engagement with local communities can provide early warnings and reduce risks,” he said.

He added that women peacekeepers play a vital role in this, fostering trust and gathering critical insights that enhance mission security. “Increasing their leadership and operational roles will further strengthen peacekeeping. By breaking barriers, building partnerships, and equipping peacekeepers with the right tools and support, we can create forces that not only protect but lead the way to a safer, more just world. Their safety is not just about preserving lives—it upholds the very principles of peace and security,” he said.

The UN peacekeeping chief called on UN Member States to increase efforts to nominate women candidates for senior uniformed leadership positions, especially in the military.

Currently, of the 11 peacekeeping operations, only one is led by a uniformed woman: Major General Anita Asmah of Ghana recently deployed as Head of Mission and Force Commander of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

"We need more trailblazing uniformed women like her and we need women nominated at all roles, including in operations and leadership, where they are currently underrepresented."